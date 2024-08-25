Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SLDB

Solid Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $9.56 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Solid Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

(Get Free Report

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.