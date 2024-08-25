Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh Sells 9,913 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 9,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $331,589.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 358,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,995,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $295,458.30.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RNG opened at $33.81 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average is $32.53.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $592.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $938,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 23,184 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Natixis bought a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,371,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,103,000 after purchasing an additional 382,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RNG

About RingCentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.