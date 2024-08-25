SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Director Sells $251,000.00 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $251,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,670.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lawrence Marcus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $240,500.00.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $5.03 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOUN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SoundHound AI

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,655,000 after buying an additional 2,226,471 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,238 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth about $6,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 479,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 563.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 409,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.