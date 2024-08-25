Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.33

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.33 and last traded at $59.33, with a volume of 11497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMBC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Up 6.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $659.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.28.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In other news, Director William E. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $626,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William E. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $247,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,851,715.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $626,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $900,435 over the last quarter. 17.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

