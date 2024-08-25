Southland Equity Partners LLC Buys 6,265 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $177.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.69.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

