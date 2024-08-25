SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.71

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.71 and last traded at $29.69, with a volume of 108966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3,121.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 249,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 241,336 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

