SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.81

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.81 and last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 1277502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 690,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after acquiring an additional 28,685 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 668,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 659,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 129,795 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 426,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 272,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 80,943 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.