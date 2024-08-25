SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.05

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $26.02, with a volume of 19973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.