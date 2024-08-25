Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFM. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,152.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 62,755 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

SFM stock opened at $97.87 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.38.

In related news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,373.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,407,206 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

