SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.55

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 11299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

About SRH Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STEW. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 1,360,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after buying an additional 154,353 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 661,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 116,150 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 618,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 343,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 192,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 39,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

