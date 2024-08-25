SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.55

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 11299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.
SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68.
SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.
About SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
