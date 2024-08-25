STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.63.

STAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

STAG stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $41.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 3.63%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,062.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $69,990,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 944.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,121,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after acquiring an additional 961,420 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,078,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,392,000 after acquiring an additional 790,794 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 89.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,268,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 598,788 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

