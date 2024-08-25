State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Position Lessened by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in State Street were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in State Street by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of STT opened at $84.04 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on STT. Citigroup lifted their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.89.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

