Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 1,654.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,256 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $832,785,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Stellantis by 329.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,503,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261,955 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Stellantis by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,756,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336,868 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,254,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,339,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Nomura raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura Securities upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.34.

Shares of STLA opened at $16.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.63. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $29.51.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 2,982,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

