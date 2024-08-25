Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives $2.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.71.

STEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Stem from $1.40 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Stem from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $1.85 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of STEM opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.75. Stem has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Stem had a negative net margin of 213.33% and a negative return on equity of 63.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stem by 2,416.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Stem by 73.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

