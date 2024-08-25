Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 170.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 22,325.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SRCL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Stericycle Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $58.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $59.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

