STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives $243.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in STERIS by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in STERIS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Caden Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in STERIS by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 82,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 36,576 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in STERIS by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 40,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $236.01 on Wednesday. STERIS has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $243.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that STERIS will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.69%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

