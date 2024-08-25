Steve Miller Sells 150,000 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $3,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 675,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,738,773.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

CPRX stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $20.87.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.