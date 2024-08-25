Steven Ratner Sells 3,891 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) EVP Steven Ratner sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $149,453.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,634.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.68. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $42.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $954,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

