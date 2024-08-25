STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,586 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,800,911 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $250,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,387 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,132,920 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $135,467,000 after purchasing an additional 74,519 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,369,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,399 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,616 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $80,991,000 after purchasing an additional 129,772 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 1,564,831.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079,803 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $46,690,000 after buying an additional 1,079,734 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STM opened at $31.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 19.68%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on STM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on STMicroelectronics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on STM

About STMicroelectronics

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.