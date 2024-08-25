StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.27. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $4.26.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.15. Research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

