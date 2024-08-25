StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLLS. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Cellectis Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CLLS stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $131.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.10.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 529.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

