StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYGet Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SBNY opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

Signature Bank Company Profile

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

