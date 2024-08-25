StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Signature Bank Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of SBNY opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.10.
Signature Bank Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Signature Bank
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.