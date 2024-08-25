StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 1st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TCON
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TRACON Pharmaceuticals
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.