StockNews.com Downgrades Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to Sell

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Invesco stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. Invesco has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco by 3.8% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Invesco by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Invesco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 145,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 46,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

