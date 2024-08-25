StockNews.com Downgrades Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) to Buy

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Vector Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $15.14 on Thursday. Vector Group has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $371.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 112.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter worth $110,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

