StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.99. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77.

Insider Activity at Oxbridge Re

In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $36,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $36,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $35,327.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,154 shares of company stock worth $89,725 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

About Oxbridge Re

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Free Report ) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

