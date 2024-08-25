StockNews.com Lowers CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to Sell

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CNP. BMO Capital Markets cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 32,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,402,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,354,000 after buying an additional 54,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

