Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SSYS

Stratasys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $550.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.21. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $144.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,706,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,367 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 165,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 45,957 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,694,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after buying an additional 140,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.