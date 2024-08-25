Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Strategic Education

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

In other news, Director Viet D. Dinh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.59 per share, with a total value of $477,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,711.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 46.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,984 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $97.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day moving average is $106.58. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $123.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 56.87%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.