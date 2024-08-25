Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Gap Up to $39.64

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.64, but opened at $41.00. Structure Therapeutics shares last traded at $40.08, with a volume of 46,563 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Structure Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.68 and a beta of -3.52.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,304,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Structure Therapeutics by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,107,000 after buying an additional 1,333,333 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,875,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 2,858.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 351,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

