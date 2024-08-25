Subi Sethi Sells 21,497 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) insider Subi Sethi sold 21,497 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $522,377.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CWAN opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.88, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $24.88.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Clearwater Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWAN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 19.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 16.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 340.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 57,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

