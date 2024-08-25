Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 8,195 Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 6.4% in the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 68.4% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 14.4% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 54,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 60,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $1,150,486.65. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,383,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,646,492.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 60,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $1,150,486.65. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,383,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,646,492.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $169,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 969,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,148,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 134,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,884 and sold 25,716 shares valued at $513,205. Corporate insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of AESI stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Featured Articles

