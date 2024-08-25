Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 3.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 1,316.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,668 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $53.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -762.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.74.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $524.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nutanix from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.69.

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,273. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

