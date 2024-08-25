Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 98.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,050 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,752,017 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,960,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $925,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,429,935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $278,486,000 after purchasing an additional 497,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $265,327,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 19,968,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,908,000 after buying an additional 877,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,226,824 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,730,000 after buying an additional 1,328,372 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KGC. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cormark raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

