Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,192,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after buying an additional 119,933 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 19.4% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 7.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in MP Materials by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Trading Up 3.8 %

MP opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -86.33 and a beta of 2.22. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 10.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.03 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MP Materials

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 30,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $325,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,249. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,249. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MP Materials

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.