Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,039 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 122.4% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $92,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1,240.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 14,592 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $138,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $928.79 million, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Capmk downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.76.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

