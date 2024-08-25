Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

EPC opened at $40.12 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.