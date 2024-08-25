Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 68,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 120,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $42,315.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,502.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at $535,556.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,102 shares of company stock valued at $468,063 in the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of IRWD opened at $4.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $779.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

