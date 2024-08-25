Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,570,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,611,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 212,386.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 299,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 299,465 shares during the period. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,239,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 279.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 82,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $60.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $95.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.76). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

