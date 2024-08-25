Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $393,000 Stock Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of One Liberty Properties worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,766,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at One Liberty Properties

In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $114,809.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,508.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other One Liberty Properties news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $75,509.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 371,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,351.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $114,809.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,508.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,589 shares of company stock valued at $626,040. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

One Liberty Properties Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.22 million, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. On average, analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 132.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

