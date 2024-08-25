Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $419,000 Stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of CTO Realty Growth worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 17.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CTO Realty Growth

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 6,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 196,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,804 shares of company stock worth $326,747. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTO. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners raised CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

Shares of CTO stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $20.28. The stock has a market cap of $433.68 million, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently 276.36%.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

