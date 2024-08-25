Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,698. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $121,765 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $43.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

