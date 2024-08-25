Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 322.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE BWXT opened at $102.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.06.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.