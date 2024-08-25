Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 3,841.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.47. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $32.88.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Alkermes had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $399.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALKS shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

