Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $214,000 in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GitLab by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in GitLab by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,040,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,591,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,918,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in GitLab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,199,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $46.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.46. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GitLab news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $135,112.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,039,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $135,112.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,039,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,847. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

