Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $241,000 in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UI. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,566,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,986 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,000. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Stock Up 9.8 %

Ubiquiti stock opened at $193.88 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $194.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

UI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

