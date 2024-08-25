Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Peakstone Realty Trust worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKST. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 176.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 101,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,618,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,364,000 after buying an additional 46,436 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 68.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 108,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 43,925 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 88,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 36,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

Peakstone Realty Trust stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $474.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $22.69.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

