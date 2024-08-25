Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670,022 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 44,460 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 60,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

