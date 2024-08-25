Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Bioceres Crop Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,627,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after buying an additional 938,282 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Bioceres Crop Solutions stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $624.83 million, a PE ratio of 995.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bioceres Crop Solutions ( NASDAQ:BIOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $83.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIOX. Roth Mkm began coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.