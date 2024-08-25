Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $66,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Hexcel by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,146,000 after purchasing an additional 864,405 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,850,000 after purchasing an additional 724,280 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 436,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,786,000 after purchasing an additional 232,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hexcel by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,434 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.54.

NYSE HXL opened at $63.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $77.09.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

